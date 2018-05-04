BCS Sri Lanka section appoints new Executive Committee for 2017/18

The BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT Sri Lanka section (BCSSL) announced the appointment of a new Executive Committee for 2017/2018 at the Annual General Meeting held recently.

During the Annual General Meeting, Ruwan Amarasekara (CIO – Lankan Hospitals) was re-elected as the Chairman, Vajeendra S Kandegamage (Director/ CEO – iPropylea Pvt Limited & Proprietor/Director Infolink System Lanka) was appointed as the Secretary and K. V. Kuganathan (Head of IT – Janashakthi Insurance PLC) was re-elected as the Treasurer. Other members of the Executive Committee include Dr. Dileepa De Silva (Past Chairman & Chairman APICTA), Geethapriya Tillekeratne, Ransith Fernando, Shanaka Rajapaksha, Alanzo Doll, Sanharsha Jayatissa, Sanjeeva Perera, Lakmal Embuldeniya, Nagarajah Nirmalan, Lional Jayasinghe, Rajeeva George and Dr. Lasith Gunawardhena.

Established in 1996, the BCS Sri Lanka Section (BCSSL) has played a key role in fostering links between experts from the IT industry, academia and business to promote new thinking, education and knowledge sharing. The BCSSL has over 2,000 professional members (MBCS), around 2,500 student members and over 300 members who are Chartered Information Technology Practitioners (CITP). The BCSSL also counts more than 45 Fellow Members (FBCS) amongst its membership.

Ruwan Amarasekara stated, “I am honoured to be re-elected as the Chairman of the BCS Sri Lanka section and thank my fellow members for placing their trust in me. Having being in the Executive Committee since 2004, I can say that we have made some remarkable progress over the past several years. I believe that we in the new committee with the support of the membership would be able to address the local and global challenges faced by the industry and members in the year ahead.”

The new Secretary, Vajeendra S Kandegamage stated, “The BCS Sri Lanka section has been steadfastly taking the IT industry forward since our inception back in 1996. IT is a fast-evolving industry with new technologies and trends being introduced at a rapid pace. During my tenure, we plan to focus on two key areas namely the legal aspects related ICT industry to and data security.”

The BCS the Chartered Institute for IT – United Kingdom is the only industry body for IT professionals which is conferred with the Royal Charter. With members in over 100 countries around the world, the BCS is the leading organisation for the professionals in field of computing and information systems.