DIMO Agribusinesses opens its new office at Sapugaskanda

DIMO Agribusinesses, the agriculture arm of Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC (DIMO), opened its new office located at Sapugaskanda, Makola to cater to the needs of the agricultural sector/community.

The new office will be the hub for all DIMO’s agriculture-related operations which includes DIMO Fertilizers, Seeds and Agri-Specialty Products. It is also expected to handle the company’s future businesses as it continues to expand its footprint in the agriculture industry, specializing in the food sector and to expand operations internationally in the forthcoming years.

Priyanga Dematawa, General Manager-Agri Special Projects of DIMO said, “This is a significant step in the transformation of DIMO Agribusinesses. Keeping to our motto of “Next Generation Agriculture” DIMO Agribusinesses will contribute to convert Sri Lanka’s conventional agriculture into modern high-tech agriculture and this will facilitate the initiative of giving us the opportunity to better focus on each business sector and maximum utilization of resources among the business sectors. It will also facilitate better coordination among different business units and help us to build dynamic cross-functional teams.”

“The strategy of the DIMO Agribusinesses is to operate in appropriate links of total agriculture value chain inspiring customers with differentiation in quality, performance and services. Centralizing our operations through a single office will expedite execution, reduce possible conflicts and increase the accountability of our operations,” he added.

DIMO has been in the Agri industry for over two decades providing Agri Machinery solutions and boosting the agriculture mechanisation process in the country through products such as Mahindra Tractors and Claas combine harvesters. The company has also facilitated Agriculture transportation through the Tata Commercial range for over five decades.

DIMO Agribusiness recently partnered with Plantchem (Pvt) Limited and Plantseeds (Pvt) Limited to expand its product portfolio in crop care solutions, seeds and other agriculture speciality products. The company also ventured into DIMO Fertilizers, expanding its horizons in local agriculture. Today, DIMO Fertilizers has become a trusted brand in the agriculture industry having spread into all parts of the island. As a truly Sri Lankan company DIMO has duly stepped forward to address the national need of revitalizing the local agriculture sector by touching people’s hearts and making positive differences in their lifestyles.

Founded in 1939 as a purely automobile sales and repair concern, Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC (DIMO) has since grown in size as well as in scope of activities. The company currently has over 1,700 employees as at March 2017 with an annual turnover of Rs. 44.4 Billion (2016/2017).

DIMO has a record of almost 80 years of experience in the automobile and engineering industry. Over the years, the company has made significant contributions towards the development of infrastructure development and road transportation in Sri Lanka.

From a company known for vehicles, DIMO today has diversified into many areas. Medical Engineering, Building Management Systems, Power Generation and Distribution, Material Handling, Storage and Warehouse solutions, Power Tools, Agricultural Equipment, Total Lighting Solutions, Power Systems and Generators, Refrigeration, Ship Repairing and Driver Training Courses are some of the areas into which DIMO has entered during the past few decades. DIMO is currently looking beyond Sri Lanka to expand their operations and have also gone into fertilizer and seeds industry locally. More information can be found at www.dimolanka.com and at www.facebook.com/DimoSrilanka