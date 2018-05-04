DMS Software Technologies boosts Classic Destinations via DMSiTOS solution

DMS Software Technologies, a leading and pioneering IT Solutions Company in the country, has successfully deployed DMSiTOS at Classic Destinations, providing the ideal platform for the company to significantly improve productivity and customer experience.

Classic Destinations is a global Destination Management Company based in Sri Lanka and Maldives. The company offers personalised holidays for inbound tourists through its experienced team that uses comprehensive industry knowledge to service tourists seeking all types of activities and locations. It is a subsidiary of the Expolanka Group PLC, a leading diversified corporation with interests in transportation, manufacturing, international trading and strategic investments.

Athif Bawa – Head of Classic Destinations stated, “The DMSiTOS system has made a big difference in our operations as it has increased our productivity significantly. For instance, we now take 1/3 of the usual time to prepare itineraries. When it comes to our business, reverting quickly to our prospective clients is very important and therefore it’s easier to have a software to automate this complex and demanding process. The plug and play nature of the solution made the implementation process fast and easy and we were up and running in no time. The solid reputation of DMS Software Technologies, with their years of excellence in the travel and tour industry, convinced us to sign up for DMSiTOS and we are certainly reaping the benefits.”

DMSiTOS is a fully web-enabled Tour Operating System for Destination Management Companies. It is an award-winning solution which meets the latest needs of the destination management industry paving the way for them to streamline their operations in an effective and efficient manner. It allows users to plan, control and manage a tour from the start to the end. The flexible and feature-rich solution is easy to setup and ready-to-use, eliminates manual processes and provides complete pre-tour, on-tour and post-tour costing to accurately calculate profitability of tours.

Expressing his views on the latest deployment of DMSiTOS, Lasantha Bogoda – General Manager of DMS Software Technologies stated, “We are delighted that Classic Destinations has decided to migrate to the DMSiTOS system. Over the course of the past 18 years, the DMSiTOS solution has made remarkable progress and is today a comprehensive Tour Operating System for Destination Management Companies. The deployment of this solution will give Classic Destinations the ability to increase productivity and provide a faster service to their valued clientele. With the new developments that we have in the pipeline for DMSiTOS, their whole experience with the system will be further enhanced in the future.”

DMS Software Technologies is committed to support the growing travel and tour industry of Sri Lanka with its latest portfolio of innovative solutions that would provide a definite competitive edge to our customers.