Eminent radiation oncology expert Dr. Cheng Saw in Sri Lanka 8-12 May

An eminent international expert in radiological physics in the treatment of cancer will be in Sri Lanka from May 8 to 12 to conduct training on Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for local Consultant Oncologists and healthcare professionals at the invitation of Ceylinco Healthcare Services Limited (CHSL).

The visit of Dr. Cheng Saw, Director of Medical Physics and Radiation Safety Officer at the Northeast Radiation Oncology Centers (NROC), Dunmore, PA, USA, is linked to CHSL’s recent acquisition of the latest Clinac® iX linear accelerator for its Radiation Treatment Centre in Colombo.

Dr. Saw, who has to date made more than 100 educational presentations on complex imaging and radiotherapy technology in India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, SriLanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, is scheduled to deliver a lecture on ‘Future of SBRT & Tomotherapy’ to Sri Lanka’s Consultant Oncologists and healthcare professionals at the Hilton Colombo on Friday, May 11, CHSL announced.

In the days preceding the lecture, the Ceylinco Radiation Treatment Centre will perform three SBRT procedures for the treatment of brain, lung and liver cancer under Dr Saw’s guidance, enabling the Centre’s staff to receive invaluable training in the latest methods and practices in SBRT.

Commenting on Dr. Saw’s visit to Sri Lanka, CHSL Chairman R. Renganathan said: “As the pioneer and private sector leader in state-of-the art radiation oncology, CHSL is committed to bringing not only the latest technology but also the latest knowledge on this complex field to Sri Lanka. We are confident that our medical professionals will greatly appreciate the opportunity to interact with Dr. Saw.”

Dr. Saw holds a PhD degree in Experimental Low Nuclear Physics from the Florida State University, Tallahassee, and is certified by the American Board of Radiology in Therapeutic Radiological Physics and by the American Board of Medical Physics in Radiation Oncology.

The author of the textbook ‘Foundation of Radiological Physics,’ Dr. Saw has authored and co-authored over 80 articles, 20 book chapters, five news articles, and over 120 abstracts; has served as the Scientific Peer Review Panel member in various sections of radiation oncology of the Department of Defence, USA, and engaged in five Expert Missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ceylinco Healthcare’s new linear accelerator for the treatment of cancer delivers significant improvements in precision and reduced treatment times, enabling the Ceylinco Radiation Treatment Centre to efficiently deliver wide-ranging radiation therapy treatments including 3D Conformal Radiotherapy, Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) and MV based Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT). It also provides the Centre the future capability of Robotic Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), RapidArc® Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), and stereotactic radiosurgery.

CHSL’s first Linear Accelerator commissioned in 2007 has treated more than 3,750 patients to date. CHSL also pioneered Tomotherapy in Sri Lanka and owns and operates the Ceylinco Diabetes Centre, offering comprehensive screening, diagnostic services and medical care.