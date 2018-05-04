Hayleys Group lights up Vesak 2018

The Hayleys Group celebrated Vesak at the Group Headquarters situated at Deans Road on April 29. The evening’s proceedings included Bhakthi gee sung by the members of the staff and many dansalas contributed by Group companies for the public.

The event was attended by Chairman and Chief Executive Mohan Pandithage, members of the Group Management Committee, staff members and the general public.

The evening also consisted of the display of Vesak lanterns by several group companies, namely Amaya Hills, Hayleys PLC, DPL Group, Hayleys Eco Solutions, Haycarb Madampe, Haycarb Badalgama, Hayleys Agro Biotech, Hayleys Consumer, Hayleys Industrial Solutions, Kelani Valley Plantations, Hayleys Advantis, Mabroc Teas and Hayleys Fabric.