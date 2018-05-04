INSEE Cement reveals key insights that benefit construction

Sri Lanka’s foremost cement manufacturer INSEE Cement hosted its industrial customers and partners to a glamorous celebration at Waters Edge recently. At a dazzling evening, the company revealed industry insights on the latest application-based solutions and technologies to key players in the local construction landscape, helping them succeed with INSEE Cement.

The Chief Executive Officer of Siam City Cement (Lanka) Limited, Nandana Ekanayake reflected on the company’s expansion and regional dominance with the encouraging industry growth witnessed last year. It served as a forum to discuss the latest developments in construction across the Asian region where Siam City is expanding its presence. The event was also attended by Paul Heinz Hugentobler, Chairman of the Board, Siam City Cement Public Company Limited, Thailand (parent company).

Further, to meet rapidly progressing demands in this growing industry, INSEE Cement went on to present their wide-range of offerings for sustainable construction across four verticals that focus on value-added solutions, eco-friendliness, consistent quality, as well as strength and durability.

Sanka Seneviratne, Head of Industrial Sales at Siam City Cement (Lanka), during his informative session introduced innovative solutions and novel INSEE products to the local market such as CONWOOD – a concrete based replacement for wood, and Slag based cement produced with recovered industrial by-products.

Raising a toast to the company’s success, Executive Vice President and Commercial Director of Siam City Cement (Lanka), Jan Kunigk commented, “We are keeping up with the development of this country and the growth potential of the local construction industry. As INSEE continues to strengthen the nation, we look forward to another exciting year ahead with your continued support and partnership.

Four of the six INSEE Cement products available in Sri Lanka are blended cements; INSEE Sanstha, INSEE Extra, INSEE Rapid Flow Plus and INSEE Mahaweli Marine Plus are SLS certified blended cements under SLS 1253 (Portland Limestone Cement) and SLS 1247 (Blended Hydraulic Cement), manufactured to provide application-based high-performance solutions to the evolving local industrial customer.

“Blended cements offer solutions for many challenges faced by the construction industry today, and are key components of sustainable performing concrete,” said Moussa Baalbaki, Head of Products and Solutions Portfolio at Siam City Cement (Lanka) during his presentation on the benefits of blended cements at the event.

INSEE Cement also known as Siam City Cement (Lanka) Limited is a member of the Siam City Cement Public Company Limited, the leading cement manufacturer in Southeast Asia founded in 1969 in Thailand. The company manufactures INSEE Sanstha, Mahaweli Marine and Mahaweli Marine Plus cements, ready mixed concrete, construction aggregates to serve markets that include Cambodia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, in addition to Sri Lanka. INSEE Cement is the only fully integrated cement manufacturer in Sri Lanka, and manufactures the first certified ‘Green Cement’ products in the country.

The parent company Siam City Cement Public Company Limited (SCCC), has adapted and progressed to serve the construction needs of the region; its cement manufacturing facility in Saraburi, Thailand, is the world’s largest cement production complex. The company draws from the accumulated expertise and knowledge over decades of operation, and is strongly focused on investing in rapidly advancing regional markets such as Sri Lanka that show much promise in sustainable construction.