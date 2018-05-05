Amãna Takaful celebrates employee contributions at its ‘Annual Awards’

Spearheading the Takaful concept in Sri Lanka, Amãna Takaful (ATL) held its eagerly awaited ‘Annual Awards’ to celebrate the company’s performance and to reward outstanding achievements of its dynamic employees.

A gala awards ceremony was held at the Golden Rose, where more than 550 participants witnessed the glitzy event unfold with many top performers walking away with accolades and remarkable prizes that included foreign tours, cash prizes, medals and trophies.

All this celebration and fanfare was held in the presence of the board, Fazal Ghaffoor, CEO ATL, and Gehan Rajapakse, CEO ATL Life who addressed the attendees and thanked employees and staff of the company for their tireless commitment to ensuring the company’s profitability and success.

Ibrahim Suluki from ATL General together with Hamdhi Nizam from ATL Life were feted as ‘Champion of Champions’ of their respective companies, winning top honours at this spectacular event.

Easily the most anticipated event in its annual calendar, ATL’s ‘Annual Awards Night’ provides an ideal opportunity to recognize and reward employee contributions and drive home the fact that every contribution is important both big and small. It also proves to be a vital motivational tool for employees to be recognized as top achievers in the presence of board members, senior management and staff of ATL.

Commenting on this performance, Fazal Ghaffoor, CEO ATL PLC, stated “Having established our credentials as the pioneer and market leader in Takaful, I am proud to state that the Amana Takaful Group consistently delivered its profit momentum through the four quarters in 2017, with each of the three group companies, Amana Takaful PLC, Amana Takaful Life PLC & Amana Takaful Maldives PLC contributing positively. The joint synergies of the companies resulted in profit before tax of Rs.169.9Mn for the financial year 2017. We took bold steps to position the group for exemplary growth, including group restructuring and optimizing synergies, all of which have made this performance possible. Productivity improvements, new product launches and strategic tie-ups together with prudent claims management contributed in a large measure to the results of 2017.”

Gehan Rajapakse, CEO ATL Life PLC, said, “I am truly proud of the top achievers for delivering a superlative performance. I would also like to commend each and every employee for their unstinted support and contribution to realize our corporate vision. Their dedication and belief makes us strive to sustain and grow our leadership position in the Takaful industry. Strategic measures taken such as new product lines, efficient cost & claims management and investment returns have contributed to this performance.”

As the pioneer Takaful provider, ATL operates through 35 branches and is eager on expanding further – to better serve its customers around the country. ATL continuously reaches out to customers from all segments of society and offers innovative and state-of-the-art insurance products that are convenient, affordable and reliable. As part of its commitment to remain ‘open to all’, ATL serves all communities and employs a multi-ethnic team across its network.