Brothels emerge from Colombo massage parlours

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Brothels have been found to be operating in the guise of massage parlours in Colombo.

The Police raided several massage parlours in Colombo and its suburbs last month as well. Many of them had engaged in prostitution in addition to functioning as massage parlours. Fort and Maradana boast of a high number of such massage parlours near and around clubs, while Kollupitiya has around 35 illegal massage parlours, Police sources revealed.

One massage parlour at Kollupitiya employs girls in different age categories and functions as an Ayurvedic centre. It provides medical consultations for free for its customers and they are allowed to select the girl they prefer to undergo the recommended treatment.

Some massage parlours provide free consultation to anyone who seeks their services, sources said. Customers also could seek the service of any girl they like.

The price of the services provided by massage parlours differs. Most massage parlours charge approximately Rs. 3,000 for a cubicle along with a woman that the customer prefers.

Masseurs receive daily wages in addition to tips they receive from their customers. Many parlours allegedly pay Police officers to avoid raids on their locations. Sources from a few massage parlour said that their employers pay a considerable sum to police officers every month and a delay in the payments results in regular raids.

Since many massage parlours engage in illegal activities including prostitution, those who need a massage for their physical and mental reliefs do not seek the service of massage parlours most often.

“Sri Lanka does not have enough genuine massage parlours. Most just engage in prostitution,” sources said.

A masseur at one massage parlour said that girls come there knowing what they are getting themselves into. “So, we are wrong, not our customers,” she said.

“When the CID raids our location, employers betray their employees. Finally, women employed at such places become the victims,” another woman said.