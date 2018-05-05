CID finds cable TV company involved in major fraud

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has found that a private cable television network operating in Sri Lanka has been involved in a major fraud. The discovery was made following a complaint made to the CID over the activities of the cable television network.

The cable television industry in Sri Lanka is mostly popular among Tamil language speaking communities in the North and East, upcountry and parts of Colombo. The number of cable television users in the country is estimated to be between 300,000 to 400,000 and the business volume is estimated to be between Rs. 1,500 Million to Rs.2,000 Million per annum.

The Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is tasked with regulating cable television operators in the country.According to regulations published by TRCSL, 44% of the earnings from the cable television operators must be paid to the TRCSL as Telecom Levy, CESS, VAT and NBT etc.

However it is learnt that a private cable television operator registered with TRCSL has misled TRCSL on the number of users and as a result do not pay the actual amount it needs to pay the TRCSL. The private cable television is said to be owned by a dual citizen of France and Sri Lanka and most of its customers are based outside Colombo.

The company has declared to the TRCSL that its customer base is less than 1000 and the company pays the taxes accordingly.

On a public complaint made to the CID, an inquiry has been initiated and the CID inquiry has revealed that the company maintains over 250,000 customers and so the tax value is much more than what the company pays the TRCSL. The information came to light following a year-long investigation carried out by the CID.

Accordingly, the taxes to be paid to the TRCSL is around Rs.520 Million per annum and over Rs. 2,600 Million for the last five years of operation. That amount or even a fraction of that has not been paid to TRCSL, according to the information unearthed by the CID.

It has also been revealed in the CID inquiry that, senior officials of TRCSL who are responsible for collection of taxes and compliances, who take very stern action against the cable operators in the South in case of any non-compliance, has turned a blind eye to the fraudulent activity of the company.

The CID has reported the matter to the TRCSL yet so far it seems that no action has been taken.