NDB HR signs MoU with WNPS to create awareness in environmental conservation

NDB’s Human Resources Department recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka (WNPS) to create awareness on environmental conservation in Sri Lanka among the Bank’s Staff and family members.

While ensuring that corporate sustenance is vital, NDB simultaneously places importance on developing our society through many of the Bank’s flagship sustainability initiatives. NDB Bank has partnered many success stories of Sri Lanka and firmly believes that an environmentally responsible culture is essential for the development of a nation. With this in mind, the Bank’s Human Resources Department has arranged to conduct training and awareness sessions to educate its valuable staff and their family members on matters concerning the environment.

Guest lectures organized by WNPS will be conducted for the Bank’s staff and families in order to achieve this goal. NDB is a customer centric organization and the Bank’s product development revolves around the customers’ wants and needs. The Bank strives to provide its customers the most convenient and the most relevant product. As a result the Bank has developed innovative products and services where its customers are provided with personalized value, with minimal impact on the environment.

