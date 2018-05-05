President’s Chief of Staff took bribe to pay a VIP?

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

President Maithripala Sirisena’s Chief of Staff Dr. I. H. K. Mahanama, who was arrested last week while accepting a bribe, was reportedly going to pay a VIP part of the money, sources said.

Mahanama, who has since been interdicted by President Maithripala Sirisena, had accepted the bribe over a land deal.

Mahanama and the Chairman of the State Timber Corporation, P. Dissanayake were arrested at the car park of a Colombo hotel while accepting the bribe from an Indian businessman.

It has now been revealed that a VIP is also involved in the whole deal and part of the bribe was to be paid to the VIP.

Officers of the Bribery Commission arrested Mahanama and Dissanayake while they were accepting the bribe of Rs 20 million on Thursday.

It was reported that they had agreed to a bribe of Rs 100 million from the individual over the business deal and Rs 20 million had been paid as the installment.

Mahanama has been remanded till May 9.