Serenia Residences give COYLE members a foretaste of luxury beachfront living

Serenia Residences, Sri Lanka’s exclusive beachfront mixed development project located in Talpe, Galle, made their presence felt at the monthly members meeting of COYLE held at the Shangri La Hotel recently. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was present as Chief Guest, while the COYLE membership was present in full strength.

“As Sri Lanka’s premiere beach front development we felt the COYLE membership was a fitting forum to showcase our luxury, private beachfront residences. Located on 180 perches of company-owned property, and offering approximately 100 meters of private beach frontage, Serenia Residences is poised to become one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic beachfront projects consisting of 47 luxury residences and 5-star boutique hotel facilities and services,” said Co-Founder/ Executive Director of Strategic Design & Marketing – Serenia Limited, Sabina Karunanayake .

The starting price of an apartment is 290,000$ while the starting price per sq ft is 200$. Two Bedroom Residence Suites with a floor area of 1,358 – 1,667 square feet, 3 Bedroom Sky Villas of 1,841 square feet, 3 Bedroom Garden Villas of 2,695 square feet where you step out into your very own landscaped garden, as well as Custom Penthouses styled across two floors with a floor area ranging from 4,400 – 12,700 square feet, provide residents a hitherto unparalleled beachfront living experience. Serenia Residences are available at a starting price of just over US $290,000 .

“As an owner of Serenia Residences, you will also have the unique opportunity to place your luxury residence in Serenia’s Managed Rental Program, which will provide a 8-11.5% US $ per annum return. “Unlike timeshares we do not have strict occupation time periods or blackout periods and one is at liberty to live here at Serenia as long as you wish, a further advantage of being part of the exclusive Serenia family”, said Mrs. Karunanayake

“Serenia Residences is a Rs. 2 billion investment, aptly dubbed an architectural gem, offering a premium collection of 47 perfectly handcrafted, beachfront, luxury residences located in Talpe, Galle along the ‘Million Dollar Golden Mile’”, said Executive Director – Serenia Limited, Dilshan Kodituwakku during his presentation . “This iconic, beachfront, residential development of which construction is due to commence in June 2018, comprises of two towers of G+8 and G+9 each, located on 180 perches of land owned by Serenia Limited with approximately 100 meters of private beach frontage . We hope to commence construction of the project in June this year whilst our target for completion is December 2019”

Associated with Serenia at the presentation to COYLE were Acquest, Serenia’s lead marketing and sales agent, headed by Senior Manager – Strategic Business Development – Acquest (Private) Limited, Kamaya de Soysa.

As a BOI company Serenia offer their residents a host of privileges which include allocated car parking, plunge pools in selected residences, smart key and home systems, luxury designer European kitchens with built-in appliances, floor-to-ceiling double glazed windows, oversized glass enclosed rain showers, an outdoor cinema, outdoor yoga studio, kid’s play area with day care, carwash facilities, a library, an oceanfront deck and spacious private cabanas, beach concierge services, 24-hour attended lobby, 24-hour valet parking services, Italian tile or wood flooring and many other facilities and amenities, too numerous to mention.

Freehold title for both Sri Lankans and foreigners alike, as well as up to 70% financing from Nations Trust Bank (NTB), are just some of the advantages being offered to prospective owners of Serenia, while the emphasis is on an exceptional union of artistic inspiration and modern smart home technology in a setting that is unquestionably the most exclusive and sought-after beachfront location in Sri Lanka.