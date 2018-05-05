Silencing dissent through silence

By N. Sathiya Moorthy

It’s not cricket! Call it the fallout of the ‘Big Two’ forming a coalition Government or whatever, if there is a ‘Royal vs The Rest’, if not the conventional kind of ‘Royal vs Thomian’ tourney in the ritualistic ‘Battle of the Blues’ year after year, including the ‘War years’, it could well be fought within the ‘Green Party’ this time round – and not against the traditional adversary in the ‘Blue Party’ or whoever, as used to be the case. Of course, the reference is to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s UNP, and not the ‘Sri Lanka Green Party’, whose existence not many outside the outfit may even have known or heard of.

For now, yes, as the party’s unquestioned and unassailable Leader, Ranil has once again won another round from within. The NCM vote that was forced on him by allies in the Government as much as the political Opposition from outside may have only strengthened his hands within. But everyone who needs to know also knows that the real electoral battle, when joined, would be more like the LG polls that the NCM helped the UNP forget – and possibly for good, and could be with disastrous consequences.

There are promises since about Ranil wanting to share power with his second-line. As on the eve of big poll battles in the pre-ruling past up to 2014, he has promised more ‘powers’ to Assistant Leader Sajith Premadasa. He has re-distributed other party positions to the new-generation acolytes, some of whom would not have won an LG poll on his own.

However, for succeeding his as Leader, if and when the time comes soon enough, Ranil has left it wide open by retaining the otherwise discredited Ravi Karunanayake, where he had belonged. Leave aside the ‘bonds scam probe report’ and the like, the return of defeated former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on the opposite camp to the centre-stage of electoral politics, with the LG polls, may have emboldened both Ravi and more so other ‘urban second-line’ of the UNP.

More than the Premadasas of the world, the so-called ‘Colombo Seven types’ matter more in the UNP’s inner-party affairs. The reasons are also not far to seek. By keeping that division visible and strong at all levels and at all times, the party also seems to have sent out the message that it is not yet ready to form a government on its own – whether through the presidency of in Parliament.

It is another matter that for someone from ‘deep South’, the Premadasas were on the ‘Right’. Present-day contestant for the top slot in the party and Government, Sajith P, is both ‘Right’ and ‘Royal’ – the latter in the ‘school/college’ sense of the term.

Unlike pre-2015, Sajith has been among the most silent of UNP ‘operatives’ since, and has continued not wanting to challenge the Ranil leadership, post-LG poll debacle. He too needs to ‘inherit’ a unified party – or, a liberal party that is as united as is possible – if his hopes for his dreams to come true!

Effort and strategy

How to strategise for keeping the urban middle class vote intact, without losing even as much as in the post-war 2010 polls, and also broaden the rural vote-base more than already is a problem that the UNP has been grabbling with for decades now. The internal strategy has however been to keep the second-line divided in all conceivable and not-so-conceivable ways. It has ensured that the ‘Leader’ remains the ‘Leader’ and the party keeps losing.

Suffice is to recall that in 2010, to give a good fight to war-victor incumbent Mahinda, the UNP had to look outside, at later-day Field Marshal, Sarath Fonseka. Five years down the line, when even the majority Sinhala voters were seen as getting tired of the Rajapaksas, the party had to go to another ‘outsider’ in Mahinda’s ‘trusted aide’ (?) in Maithiripala Sirisena.

Today, when the very same Fonseka is a part of the UNP, the party does not know what to do with him. Likewise, when Sirisena became the nation’s President on their vote, and on their word (say, in the case of the decisive ‘minorities constituencies’), again, the party did not figure out how to capitalise on it for the medium and the long terms. Instead, it sent out the message that it was happy with Sirisena ousting the Rajapaksas from power – and the rest of it all would fall in place without effort or strategy.

It may be time that as Prime Minister and party leader Ranil W allots equal time, without citing the LG polls defeat, to be seen as spending more time on governance issues – and wantonly less on party affairs. If nothing else, he too needs the party as much as he needs the ‘non-committed voters’. It is possibly much more than claiming that the non-committed voters had sided with his candidate(s), both in the presidential polls and the parliamentary elections of 2015 – than for their opponents, and that they had deserted the party in the more recent nation-wide LG outing and had to be wooed back.

Divide & rule

It may do a world of difference to the UNP’s affairs if Ranil were to take his call on the presidential polls that are a little more than a year away. With a new President due to take over in the first fortnight of January 2020, to still believe that the elections are in 2020, and not actually in end-2019, is both farcical and fanciful. If Ranil and the UNP were to allow the current drift to settle down, without injecting a new hope and direction, first to the party and later to the voter, then they may suddenly lost their voters, whether or not the latter had travelled to the other side. They are just not UNP voters any more, full-stop.

It may thus be time for the UNP to decide and declare if the party was contesting the presidential polls on its own, with lesser allies, including those of the Tamils and Muslims, real and surreal – or, not. It may also be time for Ranil W to decide and declare if he wanted to try his luck at the presidency a second time personally after the narrowest of defeats for any runner-up, in Elections-2005.

It’s not without reason. The next time there is a storm within the UNP over ‘succession issue’, and ahead of the presidential polls, things may not be same again. It is not unlikely that all aspirants gang up first to see that there is a vacancy at the top for them to fight over, before fighting a second round among themselves as to who should take that top slot.

It would only mean that there may be another rebellion between now and then, between the status quoists on Ranil’s side, who do not have many cadres and much votes to call their own, and the ‘rest’ of them together, who may have both. In the past, whenever there was ‘rebellion’ against the Ranil leadership, leaders who had ganged up against him put their personal ambitions before their ‘common cause’ – and it was easy to divide them faster than they would have grouped, anyway.

It need not play out that way, always. If others had seen through the fault-lines in their own failed strategies, they may play the game differently, if and when the need and time arose. Having got used to the past, and possibly incapable of thinking and acting differently, the Ranil camp may flounder, and lose out, trying to catch up after the event. The silence of Sajith Premadasa over the post-2015 period is more pregnant than the shriller shouts of Harsh de Silva after Ravi Karunanayake lost the Finance Ministry.

Dynastic DNA, but…

The irony of the UNP always has been that whoever was/is the ‘Leader’ of the party has had to ensure that he keeps the rest of the flock ‘divided’ for him alone to ‘rule’. Ranil is the inheritor of a tradition. The breakaway rival in the SLFP, as before the present Sirisena leadership, has been one of ‘consolidated’ (?) family rule. It was so with the founder Bandaranaikes, it is now so with the ‘real’ successor in the Rajapaksas, who still are there despite the purported political presence of the new, breakaway SLPP.

The DNA of the SLFP accepts ‘family rule’ and ‘dynasty’, but not that of the UNP. Worse still, when a non-family rule has now emerged in the SLFP under President Sirisena, the party is nearly in tatters. Instead, under Rajapaksa, even when he became a rebel, whatever he has been leading now – or, was not leading in the interim – has adapted that DNA. What more nearly half of the nation’s voters – though not half or above – has also accepted it all, time and again.

The ‘liberal’ UNP mindset purportedly does not approve of ‘dynasty rule’, but they have no problem with political autocrats, who have designed a party constitution that has ensured that all powers rests in the ‘Leader’ and also flows from the ‘Leader’. And for a modern, liberal party, Colombo Mayor Rossie Senanayake, is the only woman to have reached that for. Whether Rossie could travel further up in an otherwise ‘male-dominated’ polity is anybody’s guess. Petite Hirunika Premachandra, who may have been a ‘woman promise’ of her times, seems to have lost the script long ago. She has stopped talking even about ‘justice’ for her slain father – as she needed more time to defend her own actions and those of her minions.

In contrast, whatever the reason and circumstances, the SLFP had thrown the world’s first elected woman Head of Government in Sirimavo B, followed in time by her daughter CBK. But the SLFP, or even the SLPP, since, is bereft of an identified woman leader, with whom the party cadres and women voters of the country too could identify with. Not even at the level of ‘TNA rebel’ Ananthi Sasitharan, who seemed to have become a spent-force, already, or a ‘woman force’ whom her Diaspora prompters and promoters would ‘spent out’, if they were to get a better voice of Northern Chief Minister C V Wigneswaran, another ‘dominant male’ on their side!

(The writer is Director, Chennai Chapter of the Observer Research Foundation, the multi-disciplinary public-policy think-tank, headquartered in New Delhi. Email: sathiyam54@gmail.com)