DFCC Bank spreads Joy of Light during Vesak festival

DFCC Bank spread joy and happiness during Vesak by lighting up and decorating the Galle Face roundabout and its environs, for the second consecutive year. Galle-face Roundabout was decorated to embody the sentiments of Vesak. In addition to this the road leading to the DFCC Bank Head-office and all the DFCC branches were also decorated with Vesak lanterns this year to share the spirit of Vesak with one and all.

Vesak is the season the young and old alike come together to make offering of light to the Lord Buddha bringing about feelings of piety and sharing and caring amongst people. DFCC partakes of this connection with people and the lighting signifies an offering to the memory of the Buddha who delivered the message of Dhamma. DFCC Bank engages closely with its customers and the larger community during key festivals and is pleased to be able to light up the path towards observing piety.

Highlighting the greatness of Lord Buddha and expressing gratitude for the blessings bestowed on mankind, DFCC also organised ‘Vesak Bathi Gee’ which was held at the DFCC Ramanayake Mawatha office with the participation of staff members, senior management and families. The general public making the rounds for Vesak around the city also had the opportunity of joining in this celebration.

Commenting on DFCC Vesak decorations, Lakshman Silva, CEO – DFCC Bank said, “Vesak has become synonymous with a festival of lights to mirror the enlightenment of Lord Buddha and DFCC is delighted to take on the mantle of spreading the spirit of Vesak by decorating and lighting up areas in the city. The Bank participates wholeheartedly in all religious celebrations through the year and this is our way of celebrating the Vesak season. DFCC Bank has woven its supportive presence into the fabric of people’s lives and we were indeed humbled to bring joy and light to people’s hearts during this period.”