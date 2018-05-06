Dialog Axiata and Ideamart to host SE Asia’s largest Google I/O 2018 Extended event

Sri Lanka’s most anticipated tech event of the year, ‘Google I/O Extended Sri Lanka 2018’ will be hosted by Dialog, Ideamart and the Google Developer Group Sri Lanka, and is expected to draw crowds in excess of 3,500, as South-East Asia’s largest Google I/O event. Dialog will kick off the event under the theme ‘A Connected World through IoT’, at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre on May 8, 2018 from dusk till dawn. (5pm to 5am)

An esteemed panel of speakers from Google, including Paul Ravindranath, Developer Relations Regional Lead, Google Inc.; Keshan Sodimana, Country Engineering Consultant – Sri Lanka, Google Inc.; Lim Shang Yi, Google Developer Expert, Singapore; Prashanthan Balakrishnan, Google County Consultant, Sri Lanka, Google Inc.; and Richa Singh, Architect, Google Crowdsource, Google Inc. will take center stage as they share their global expertise and experiences.

A promising Google Hangout session awaits aspiring and mature developers, as Google experts showcase developer tools. In addition, well known tech industry professional, Peter De Almeida, Chief Executive Officer, N-Able and Kumar Sangakkara, former Sri Lanka Cricket captain will focus on business skills and insights on leadership for developers and digital businesses.

Dialog and Ideamart together with the Google Developer Group Sri Lanka, will partner to inspire and showcase the future of technology and IoT applications. Building on its theme to connect the world through IoT, a variety of kiosks will feature IoT as a platform for building smarter cities and a connected nation. Dialog’s connected/smart life portfolio will be transposed through an IoT village comprising of connected weather stations, a smart home setup and a hydroponics station.

The event will also feature Sri Lanka’s first connected event engagement setup with the use of kinetic bulbs that have been programmed to an algorithm.

The event will be underscored by the introduction of an awards segment, held in recognition of the growing developer and digital community in Sri Lanka. The awards will include multiple categories such as, YouTuber of the Year, Sri Lankan Android App of the Year, Tech Startup of the Year, Tech Blogger of the Year, Best Ideamart App Based on Google Technologies, and Tech Startup Female Entrepreneur of the Year etc.

The award recipients will be nominated by the community and selected based on the most amounts of votes received online, quality of the work and the significant impact they are making in the country. Google I/O Extended Sri Lanka 2018 attendees will comprise of a cross section of developer communities, digital entrepreneurs, industry professionals and students interested in technology and innovation.

Google I/O, the annual developer Google conference, is a revelation of Google products, releases and initiatives to developer communities around the world. The keynote session conducted by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, will be screened live from California, in which he will reveal some of Google’s latest technologies including Android P, Android Wear 3.0 and add-ons to Google’s Virtual Reality (VR) push, Daydream which was launched in 2016.

Dialog and Ideamart continue to bring the best of technology to Sri Lanka, with more than 8,000 developers and content providers currently using its open Application Programming Interface (API) agnostic platform. The event promises to be a night of learning, entertainment and experiences and for those who may have missed out on registrations for the Google I/O Extended Sri Lanka 2018 event by Dialog and Ideamart, can catch the exciting event live on Dialog TV Channel 1 – Dialog Now and via FB live on the Dialog FB page.

