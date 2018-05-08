Everest Group recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital engineering and IT outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for its clients, has been recognized as one of the top 20 global IT service providers in Everest Group’s 2018 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards for IT services.

The awards, now in their third year, recognize IT service providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership over the previous year in the PEAK Matrix reports issued by Everest Group.

In addition, Virtusa has been positioned in the second spot of global top 10 IT services challengers in Everest Group’s 2018 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards for IT services.

Virtusa achieved these rankings by showcasing exceptional innovation capabilities, delivery excellence, and a strong partner ecosystem across multiple fields, including digital services, application services, banking and insurance solutions, cloud and infrastructure services, and healthcare services.

“Virtusa is pleased to be acknowledged as a top global IT service provider by Everest Group. This achievement reflects our relentless effort to empower clients to perform at the forefront of digital engineering disruption,” said Samir Dhir, president, Virtusa. “We are currently at the vanguard of the fourth industrial revolution. A rapidly evolving technology landscape and tech savvy consumers are expecting enterprises to redefine their business models, value propositions, and how they engage with their consumers. Leveraging our strong innovation and digital engineering heritage, Virtusa empowers its clients to embrace the fourth industrial revolution to reimagine their businesses.”

The top 20 performers are selected from over 65 organizations. As enterprises navigate the complex landscape of next-gen and legacy technologies, the 2018 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards help them identify the best service providers with strong broad-based capabilities and successful services strategies that align well with evolving enterprise IT demand.

“Throughout the year, Everest Group evaluates service providers who are distinguishing themselves in the eyes of enterprises with their innovative service strategies,” said Jimit Arora, partner at Everest Group. “We also evaluate the service providers’ market success, their business strategies and how they are investing in the future. By taking all of that into account, these PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards recognize the IT providers that truly set themselves apart.”

To date, Virtusa has helped several leading global businesses:

• Enable frictionless banking: As a primary digital development partner for a large multi-national bank, Virtusa is playing a leading role in digital transformation across its multiple business lines.

• Transform insurance claims processing: Virtusa streamlined claims processing for a leading, global insurance company, drastically reducing cycle times and improving customer experience.

• Improve care management: Virtusa enabled one of the largest healthcare providers in North America to re-imagine their Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS) by leveraging wearable tech and analytics to improve quality of care.

• Deliver personalized experiences: Virtusa has helped a large networking company leverage machine learning and AI-driven insights to deliver personalized customer experiences.

By providing end-to-end digital business strategy (DBS) consulting and digital engineering services (DES), Virtusa bridges its clients’ journeys across the divide between legacy IT environments and digital future states. Through its collaborative consultative and proven platforming approaches, rich engineering heritage, and innovation DNA Virtusa has successfully enabled global clients to tackle their toughest business challenges with the power of technology. This helps them not only stay relevant but also gain significant competitive advantage in the dynamic digital world.