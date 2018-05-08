President says he has no plans to retire in 2020

President Maithripala Sirisena said that he will not retire in 2020 and will instead continue to fulfill his duties towards the country through a new process.

The President said that he will use the experiences he gained through the past three years in this regard and join with honest politicians who love the country and the people to achieve success.

He made these remarks while addressing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party May Day rally held at the Mawadiwembu Ground, in Chenkaladi in Batticaloa.

Expressing his views the President said that the SLFP will introduce a new political process to build the country and with the new reforms to be take place in the party, the SLFP will turn into a fully people centric party while ensuring the democracy within the party.

President Sirisena said that the working class and trade unions can play a pivotal role in building national reconciliation.

Former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne, Senior Ministers and MPs including Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, SLFP General Secretary Minister Duminda Dissanayake, UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and others participated at the public meeting.