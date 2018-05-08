Softlogic partners with JP-IK to boost ICT education in Sri Lanka

Softlogic Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of the country’s leading software and hardware solutions providers and a subsidiary of Softlogic Holdings PLC, has partnered with JP-IK, a global pioneer in ICT-based education, to create, integrate and foster best practices in the use of education technology in Sri Lanka.

JP-IK is widely considered to be the number one worldwide organisation in implementing large-scale education projects, leading the way towards technological innovation and sustainability for Education. The company belongs to the JP Group, a Portuguese business group with an international presence which primarily operates in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, but also in complementing areas that reinforce and enhance the value of the solutions offered to the market.With a Mission to ‘deliver purpose-built solutions for Education through ICT products and services that foster human development’, the company boasts of a heritage of 30 years in the field of ICT.It is present in more than 70 countries, having already led the implementation of more than 20 large-scale education projects with an impact to date on more than 14 million students, 1.5 million teachers and 100,000 schools.

Inspiring Knowledge Ecosystem, the integrated initiative developed by JP-IK consists of three key pillars of a technology-based education project – Technology, Engineering and Pedagogy – as part of an education project with a long-term impact.With this educational ecosystem, JP-IK distributes more than technology, ensuring the transfer of knowledge as a key success factor, supporting the sustainable development of communities.

Softlogic Information Technologies is currently the leading importer of Commercial PCs to Sri Lanka. The company also markets and distributes notebook computers, servers, storage, network infrastructure and printers. It looks to provide the world’s best products and services to its customers, while consolidating its market leadership. The company has been the Platinum Partner for Dell EMC and has been marketing Dell products in the country for well over two decades.The company has also aligned strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology vendors such as Microsoft, Lenovo, VMware, EMC, Molex, Cisco, Happy or Not, Glory and many other brands in order to provide state-of-the-art solutions to its valued customers.

Expressing his views, Roshan Rassool – Director/CEO Softlogic Information Technologies stated, “Softlogic Information Technologies is a company that aims to provide world-class ICT solutions to our valued clientele at all times. This partnership with JP-IK since 2010 emphasizes our commitment to provide nothing but the very best. High-quality ICT education will play a critical role in the future of our country and it is imperative that we produce tech-savvy individuals in large numbers to fuel the country’s economic growth in today’s challenging global environment. We are excited that this tie-up offers Sri Lankans the opportunity to take advantage of outstanding technology-based education tools to stay ahead of the curve.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jorge Sá Couto – Chairman of JP-IK stated, “Our journey in education started in 2008 with our endearing project in Portugal, known as Magellan, which was the first home computer for thousands of Portuguese families and enabled children to develop digital literacy skills. The Sri Lankan government gives high priority to improve the national education system. This is clearly reflected in the fact that Education is State-funded and free-of-charge at all levels while the youth literacy rate stands at over 95%. Technology is a genuine enabler for the development of crucial 21st century skills such as critical thinking or creative problem solving and it encourages digital citizenship. This might be the next natural step for Sri Lanka’s education system and JP-IK is available to advise and accompany this journey.”

Softlogic Information Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Softlogic Holdings PLC, a group of companies which has an annual turnover of over Rs. 59 Billion. Softlogic Holdings PLC, rated as one of Sri Lanka’s most dynamic diversified conglomerates in Sri Lanka, has expanded and entered the key growth sectors of Retail, Healthcare, ICT, Automobiles, Travel & Leisure, Finance and Insurance, holding authorized distributorships for a number well-known global brands.