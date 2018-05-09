CID summons BBC journalist Azzam Ameen over tweet

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has summoned BBC journalist Azzam Ameen over a tweet.

The Colombo Gazette learns that Azzam Ameen has been asked to appear before the CID tomorrow to record a statement.

Ameen had yesterday commented and retweeted a tweet which appeared on the official twitter account of the President’s media division where the President was asked how he intends to implement some of his proposals made in Parliament.

“You are a wonderful speaker. But how do you ensure they turn into action. Show by doing!” Advice to President Sirisena from his own @ PMDNewsGov,” Ameen had tweeted.

Later the President’s media division tweeted saying that its account had been briefly compromised but it was now under control.

Ameen has been summoned before the CID to be questioned on his retweet of the controversial tweet which appeared on the President’s media division twitter before it was removed and a clarification issued. (Colombo Gazette)