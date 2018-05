Fire causes extensive damage to BIA duty-free shop warehouse

A fire caused extensive damage to a duty-free shop warehouse at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning.

The Police said that the fire broke out early this morning and was later extinguished by the fire brigade unit at the airport.

It was reported that the fire lasted for nearly two hours before it was brought under control.

Flight operations at the airport were not affected by the incident. (Colombo Gazette)