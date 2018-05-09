Government assures solution to Iranathivu land issue

The Government today assured that it will provide a solution to the Iranathivu land issue.

The Navy has been occupying Iranathivu island for security reasons following the war.

Families who own land on the island have been protesting for several months demanding that their property be returned.

Minister Gayantha Karunatillake told Parliament that the Government is looking into the Iranathivu land issue and will provide a solution to those affected. (Colombo Gazette)