Group of 16 SLFP members tell Parliament will work against PM

The group of 16 Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who resigned from the Government recently informed Parliament today that they will work against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former Minister S.B. Dissanayake told Parliament that they are prepared to work with the opposition, including the joint opposition and the main opposition led by R. Sampanthan.

He said that President Maithripala Sirisena gave the group of 16 approval to sit with the opposition in Parliament.

Dissanayake also thanked former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and others in the opposition for welcoming them to the opposition.

The former Minister noted that they backed the no-confidence motion on the Prime Minister, mainly because of his links to the treasury bond scam.

He said that the group of 16 had no personal grudge with the United National Party or the Prime Minister but will work with the joint opposition to remove the Prime Minister.

Dissanayake also challenged the Prime Minister to investigate a recent claim that he had made with regards to missing Samurdhi funds.

Dissanayake, who was in charge of Samurdhi affairs when he was a Minister, said that the allegation made by the Prime Minister is grave and must be investigated. (Colombo Gazette)