La Trobe University signs Articulation agreement with SLIIT

Ranked within the top 1.4% of world universities, La Trobe University is a multi-campus university in Victoria, Australia and has been one of Australia’s pioneering universities offering distinctive and high-quality degrees that equip students to understand and engage with the global issues of today, providing graduates with the skills to embark on rewarding careers.

La Trobe University has jumped over 200 places in the last year’s Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is placed within the top 301 in the world and it means that the University is placed in the top 400 in the world in all three recognized international rankings of universities.

Prof John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor & President, La Trobe University said, “Our visit to Sri Lanka will further strengthen our relationship with both Sri Lanka and SAARC Countries. Seeing the incessant demand of students, La Trobe University have signed an agreement with leading Sri Lankan Institute SLIIT for gaining international experience – both culturally and academically, which we would like to offer to Students as well as the Staff. At La Trobe, Students are of utmost importance to us!”

This agreement will offer SLIIT students opportunity to complete latter half of their program at La Trobe university and graduate witha La Trobe university degree. Also the academics from both institutes will be working closely and collaboratively on various projects and exchange ideas.

Professor Dewar said, “At La Trobe University, we offer courses in most areas such as Business, engineering, information technology, education, sciences, humanities, health etc. I would suggest students should choose to study a course based on what their interest area. Cybercrime is becoming an ever-evolving problem for the world. As the number and sophistication of cyber attacks continue to increase, so too will the demand for skilled cyber technology professionals. At La Trobe, we have introduced under graduate and postgraduate programs in Cyber Security. These courses have been co-designed in consultation with our industry partners including, Optus, CISCO, Symantec, Australia Post, the Department of Defence and other organizations to meet the cyber security demands of business, government, Defence and law enforcement. We have also introduced courses in big data and data analytics to tackle the growing demand.

“Recently we have also launched an exciting program called Career Ready Advantage with our industry partner LinkedInto help students actively prepare for life beyond their degree including skills and personal attributes employers have told us they are looking from current graduates.

“We’ve curated 24 Learn activities, comprised of engaging Lynda.com tutorials, TED Talks, podcasts and videos. Each Learnactivity takes around two hours to complete and counts towards one Career Ready block. The more blocks you earn, the more rewards − such as internships and mentoring opportunities − you’ll unlock,” said Professor Dewar.

Another exciting development at La Trobe is the new Sports Park. This is an investment by the University which will transform Melbourne’s north to provide a regional sporting precinct that will be able to support major participation sport events, regular grass roots sport competitions and active recreation opportunities for community members.

Located on 60 hectares in the south-west corner of the University’s campus in Bundoora, it will provide a unique environment for sport, active recreation, teaching and research in sport.

In consultation with a large number of stakeholders including some of Australia’s leading sports organizations, designs and infrastructure plans have been approved for the Sports Park, which will feature:

A learning hub for national, state and local sport organisations and individuals to access the expertise of the University

A unique environment for elite sport programmes and organisations to be supported by some of Australia’s world-class sport, exercise and rehabilitation researchers

Sports Park is well underway with and will include a synthetic football pitch and a natural turf AFL oval with synthetic cricket wicket, both with floodlights. A new pavilion with 9 change rooms to service AFL, cricket and baseball will provide contemporary facilities to support community and elite teams and provide some of the best facilities to support women’s sport in the State. The pavilion also includes dedicated club spaces to support baseball, cricket and football clubs as well as a function room to seat 120 people. The synthetic pitch has been completed and the pavilion and oval from late 2018.

Also, Professor John Dewar, Vice Chancellor & President, La Trobe University, will deliver Guest Lecture on University 4.0 and the Future of Higher Education at Hotel Cinnamon Grand in the evening for students, partners, Alumni and other stakeholders.

Scholarships Announced

Once again La Trobe University, Australia is offering Scholarships to the value of 15% to 25% of the total Tuition Fee for Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate International Students commencing mid 2018. These Scholarships are merit based and will be offered to the Students for selected courses based on their prior academic performance and would be offered to students on a first come first serve basis.

La Trobe University is multi-campus university based in Victoria, Australia. Named after the first Lieutenant Governor of Victoria, La Trobe University has been at the forefront of higher education in Australia for the past fifty years. La Trobe is renowned for its academic excellence and research achievements. It has seven campuses in Victoria and one campus in New South Wales in Australia. More than 181,000 students have graduated from La Trobe University and have gone on to achieve great things in all walks of life, giving La Trobe its well-deserved reputation. For details, please visit www.latrobe.edu.au/international