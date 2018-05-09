Mahanama and Dissanayaka further remanded in bribery case

President Maithripala Sirisena’s former Chief of Staff K. Mahanama and State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman P. Dissanayaka have been ordered to be further remanded till May 22.

Mahanama and Dissanayaka had been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million over a land deal.

Mahanama, who was arrested last week while accepting a bribe, was reportedly going to pay a VIP part of the money.

Mahanama and the Chairman of the State Timber Corporation, P. Dissanayake were arrested at the car park of a Colombo hotel while accepting the bribe from an Indian businessman.

It was later revealed that a VIP is also involved in the whole deal and part of the bribe was to be paid to the VIP.

Officers of the Bribery Commission arrested Mahanama and Dissanayake while they were accepting the bribe of Rs 20 million on Thursday.

It was reported that they had agreed to a bribe of Rs 100 million from the individual over the business deal and Rs 20 million had been paid as the installment. (Colombo Gazette)