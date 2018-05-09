National Audit Bill found to be consistent with Constitution

The National Audit Bill has been found to be consistent with the Constitution by the Supreme Court.

The determination was conveyed to Parliament by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today.

The cabinet has already approved the amended National Audit Bill.

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) had in March raised concerns over the amended provisions in the National Audit Bill.

There were three major areas of concern – 1. the surcharge powers, being the power to recover monies related to any fraud, negligence, misappropriation or corruption, have been vested in the Chief Accounting Officers (e.g. Secretary to a Ministry or Department Head) instead of the Auditor General 2. Vast discretionary powers have been vested in Chief Accounting Officers in determining the final surcharge 3. Persons subject to an inquiry by the Auditor General are entitled to nominate others to appear on their behalf. (Colombo Gazette)