Railway trade unions cancel strike after cabinet considers demands

Railway trade unions have decided to cancel a railway strike after cabinet decided to consider their demands.

The unions had earlier postponed the strike which was to be launched at midnight last night till this afternoon.

The unions had talks with the authorities yesterday over their demands but the discussions ended in failure.

As a result railway trade unions had decided to go on strike from midnight yesterday.

However later last evening the unions said that they had decided to postpone the strike till today.

The unions today decided to cancel the strike after cabinet decided to consider their demands. (Colombo Gazette)