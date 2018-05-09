Speaker says no decision on Thilanga’s Deputy Speaker post

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today informed Parliament that a decision has not been taken on Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala’s Parliament post.

He said that any direction on the post must come from the President and so far there has not been any communication in that regard.

The Speaker was responding to a question raised in Parliament if Sumathipala can continue as Deputy Speaker as he had joined the opposition and also supported the recent no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The United National Party has been calling for Sumathipala to be removed from his post.

Former Minister S.B. Dissanayake said that there was no barricade preventing Sumathipala from remaining in his post.

He noted that in the past there have been members of the opposition who sat as Speaker and Deputy Speaker in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)