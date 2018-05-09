Sri Lanka tells China unfounded claims made on some projects

Sri Lanka has told China that unfounded claims are being made on some of the projects funded by China in Sri Lanka, with ulterior motives.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said that there are extremists in all countries and those making unfounded speculations on China funded projects in Sri Lanka may have their own ulterior motives, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said today.

Jayasuriya said this when the Ambassador of China Cheng Xueyuan called upon Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to exchange views on the economic globalization and joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Cheng reaffirmed that China firmly upholds economic globalization which brings great benefits to the whole world including China and Sri Lanka.

He said that China is committed to promote BRI with the relevant countries through joint consultations, contribution and shared benefits, so as to build a community of shared future for mankind.

Ambassador Cheng reiterated that China attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, and stands ready to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, so as to actively push forward the practical cooperation under the framework of BRI, and bring tangible benefits to the two countries and peoples.

“With our joint efforts, the Colombo Financial City (or Port City) Project, the Hambantota Port and Industrial Park as well as the economic corridors connecting Colombo to Hambantota and Kandy would be progressing rapidly,” the Chinese Embassy quoted the Ambassador as saying.

Ambassador Cheng denied claims there was a military link to China’s decision to conduct friendly and pragmatic cooperation with Sri Lanka.

“Certain external forces provoked unfounded speculation on our joint mega-projects to disrupting the cooperation and make mischief between China and Sri Lanka for their own interests,” he said.

Jayasuriya thanked China for its long term support to Sri Lanka especially after the latter’s civil war and highlighted that President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiatives and the idea of building a community of shared future for mankind have been written into the United Nations documents several times.

Jayasuriya stressed that all sectors of the society are fully aware that the Hambantota Port is a commercial project. He said Sri Lanka attaches great importance to the cooperation with China on mega-projects, especially the Hambantota Port and Colombo Port City.

He said the Sri Lankan Parliament is willing to coordinate within its authority and promote the implementation of the projects so as to facilitate Sri Lanka’s development taking-off and bring real benefits to the two peoples. (Colombo Gazette)