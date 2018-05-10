AISEX & FASE 2018: Not to be missed apparel industry conference & exhibition begins

The Apparel Industry Suppliers Exhibition (AISEX) and the Fabric & Accessories Suppliers Exhibition (FASE) opened today, May 10 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Center at BMICH. Held biannually since the year 1998, the 8thedition of AISEX & FASE 2018 brings together a wide range of stakeholders, big and small, focused on the development of the industry together.

The Exhibition features major machinery suppliers and service providers to the Apparel Industry. Visitors would be able to Access, Experience and Learn firsthand about the products and services available in Sri Lanka, while meeting and networking with key personnel working in the Industry.

For the first time a Conference under the theme ‘Helping local brands & manufactures compete in the South Asian Region’ is held alongside the Exhibition at the BMICH. The latest in Fabric, Accessories, Cutting edge Apparel related Technology and Productivity improvement will be the focus of the Conference Sessions.

Top Sri Lankan personalities shaping the industry and several speakers from overseas are to make presentations during the Conference. Organizers hope that through these Conference sessions the next generation of Entrepreneurs, Designers, Innovators and Trend setters, will be inspired while in turn inspiring current industry leaders with visions of the industry’s future.

Organized and managed by Lanka Exhibition & Conference Services in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Apparel Institute (SLAI), the event has secured endorsements from the Joint Apparel Association Forum, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, National Chamber of Exporters and the Sri Lanka Apparel Exporters Association. The Organizers vision is to make the bi annual event a platform and launch pad for the Industry. For details of registration and participation visit www.aisexsrilanka.com