Cabinet approves lifting ban on Glyphosate for tea and rubber

The Cabinet has approved the lifting of the ban on glyphosate for tea and rubber for a period of 36 months.

The Planters’ Association of Ceylon (PA) had recently commended the Government decision to lift the ban on the importation of glyphosate-based weedicides in view of the overwhelming scientific consensus that the substance is not harmful to human health.

The Planter’s Association had been a vocal critic of the sudden and unexpected decision to ban glyphosate in 2015.

The PA had consistently requested the regulator to explain the rationale behind its decision to ban glyphosate, and provide a recommendation for a suitable alternative that would be feasible to use and acceptable in relation to the minimum residue limits imposed at export destinations for Sri Lankan tea. (Colombo Gazette)