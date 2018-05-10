CID withdraws summons on BBC journalist after huge outcry

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has withdrawn a summons issued on BBC journalist Azzam Ameen to appear before the CID today to make a statement over a tweet.

The Colombo Gazette learns that following pressure from President Maithripala Sirisena and others in the Government and civil society the CID contacted Ameen this morning and informed him that the summons has been withdrawn.

Azzam Ameen had yesterday been asked to appear before the CID today to record a statement after he commented and retweeted a tweet which appeared on the official twitter account of the President’s media division where the President was asked how he intends to implement some of his proposals made in Parliament.

“You are a wonderful speaker. But how do you ensure they turn into action. Show by doing!” Advice to President Sirisena from his own @ PMDNewsGov,” Ameen had tweeted.

Later the President’s media division tweeted saying that its account had been briefly compromised but it was now under control.

Ameen has been summoned before the CID to be questioned on his retweet of the controversial tweet which appeared on the President’s media division twitter before it was removed and a clarification issued. (Colombo Gazette)