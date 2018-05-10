Cool Planet expands Maharagama showroom

Cool Planet, Sri Lanka’s premier retail giant, recently expanded their showroom in Maharagama bringing along with it an array of facelifts to the premises. The Maharagama showroom’s expansion ensures more space where shoppers can browse and find some of the best quality clothing, jewellery designs, accessories, footwear and homeware, all under one roof.

Cool Planet’s newly expanded showroom ensures the availability of products for the entire family. Ample parking coupled with the convenient location no doubt assists in heightening the shopping experience even more.

The Maharagama branch’s expansion plan comes in line with the retail giant’s vision of giving back to their loyal customers, an unforgettable shopping experience. Ever since Cool Planet was established twelve years ago, the brand name has managed to capture the attention of fashion enthusiasts, both young and old.

Sharing his insight about the expansion, Cool Planet CEO Rizwi Thaha stated, “What makes Cool Planet to stand out from other retailers is our unique selection of the latest of fashion designs and quality clothing collections throughout the year. The other main thing is the affordable prices. Cool Planet ensures that our loyal customers are attended to by our friendly staff, making for a delightful and first-class rated shopping experience.”

Following the expansion, Cool Planet has also introduced a variety of new products, such as a selection of new items to uplift the homeware section and all other departments. In terms of clothes, a new formal Menswear label, ‘Kings Street’, was also introduced to the new line-up.

In light of the Sinhala and Tamil New year season, Cool Planet has also launched a new theme to mark the celebrations by introducing ‘Tropics in Bloom’, an infusion of the spirit of summer that brings with it hues of warm blues and flower prints that have been incorporated into this season’s new collection.

Another benefit that shoppers can avail of is the Cool Planet ‘Skyhigh’ loyalty customer program which already has more than 60,000 registered customers who get to enjoy special benefits and points that Cool Planet offers in abundance, especially during seasonal periods. Cool Planet invites everyone to visit the showroom in Maharagama and experience an unforgettable shopping spree.