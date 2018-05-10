Details sought of financial transactions between Perpetual and Mendis

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has sought details on the financial transactions between Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) and W.M. Mendis & Company Limited.

The CID sought the intervention of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today to obtain the details and the court approved the request.

Meanwhile, the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and the Chief Executive Officer of the company Kasun Palisena were ordered to be further remanded until May 24 by the court.

Aloysius and Palisena have been accused in the Central Bank treasury bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)