Mitra Innovation successfully concludes inaugural PMO Summit 2018 in Colombo

Mitra Innovation has successfully concluded the first Project Management Office (PMO) Summit in Colombo. Aimed at pursuing perfection of project management practices across the Sri Lankan IT community, the PMO Summit shared a wealth of experience and knowledge during the evening forum.

Director and Head of Delivery – Bivendra Narangoda said, “We are excited to be one of the first Sri Lankan companies to initiate the drive to perfect project management practices. PMO Summit 2018 is definitely the first in a series of summits and workshops to come, and in each event we will meet challenges in the industry head-on and collaborate to overcome obstacles within the local IT community.”

PMO Summit 2018 included distinguished speakers from both local and foreign software and technology based firms. Among the list of speakers were Peter D’Almeida – CEO of N-Able, Mike Braithwate – Bank of England, and Derek Bell – COO of Mitra Innovation.

