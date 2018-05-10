MyMed.lk launched connecting patients and local pharmacies seamlessly

Although buying medicine seems like a simple task, there are times when it can be a challenge. MyMed.lk believes in becoming part of customers medicine purchase journey by offering digital connectivity for customers and pharmacy retailers to address store level challenges.

MyMed started with the intention to make healthcare products and services accessible to all. Realizing the gap in the healthcare industry where absence of technological platform to connect patients or customers to authentic healthcare services, MyMed embarked on a mission to create an innovative hyper local medicine delivery platform connecting over 75 pharmacies and 6,000 pharmaceutical products.

Sharing her thoughts on the invention of mymed.lk, Jayomi Lokuliyana said: “Although consumers have the luxury of buying myriad of things online raging from apparel, cosmetics, electronics, property, etc., absence of a platform to deliver over the counter medicine or refills is indeed a gap in the market. Logically, patients would want healthcare services made available at their doorsteps. We can’t expect patients to walk down the road to look for medicine or healthcare products. As some patients are dependent on their family members who may not necessarily live with them to purchase these medicines, timely availability of medicine may become a challenge for both parties- the family member and the patient. As a result, we thought of becoming part of this journey from the moment someone falls ill. “

The concept of MyMed is hyper-local model, where it connects partner pharmacy retailers across the country. With over 75 partner pharmacy retailers in different locations across country and resulting proximity to the customers, MyMed is able to ensure smooth and quick delivery of medicine in a short time span or on the same day.

In order to provide exceptional service in this entire consumer journey, MyMed extended its services to consumers of e-Channeling -the largest and pioneering Doctor Channeling Network in Sri Lanka to complete the entire customer journey digitally .Through this partnership, now e-Channeling customers could easily purchase medicine post consultation through a click of a button and get it delivered in a short time span to their door step. e-Channeling Customers simply have to log on to https://www.echannelling.com/Echannelling/drug-delivery to use this service.

MyMed.lk not only ensures quick delivery but also safety of medicine as they are sourced from most trusted pharmacy retailers in the island. As a platform MyMed assist these brick and mortar pharmacy retailers who are at the risk of losing business due to the shift of online consumer buying, in gaining back their business. MyMed.lk believes its platform could revamp store level challenges faced by pharmacy retailers and provide a legitimate and complaint mechanism to dispense medicine.