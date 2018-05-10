SAITM students stage protest demanding speedy solution

Students of the SAITM private institute in Malabe staged a protest in Fort today demanding a speedy solution to their issue.

The student body of SAITM said it organized the protest to constantly remind the Government to hasten the implementation of the KDU solution and to provide justice for the students.

“Even though the President came forward with the KDU solution in December, five months have passed and it hasn’t been implemented yet, and our university is on the brink of shutting down,” the student body said.

The students also apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result of the protest. (Colombo Gazette)