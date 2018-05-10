Sampanthan calls for bold and expeditious decisions

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and opposition leader R Sampanthan today called on Parliament to take bold and expeditious decisions.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on President Maithripala Sirisena’ policy speech, Sampanthan said that Tamils in Sri Lanka want a united, undivided and indivisible country.

“But we want to live as equal citizens, assured of our dignity and self respect, assured of justice. I don’t think that can be denied to us,” he added.

He said the rights of the Tamil people cannot be buried as they have lived in Sri Lanka as long as anyone else.

“They’ve historically inhabited a certain portion of this country and are a majority there, even today,” he said.

He said that the non resolution of the issue in the North and East is the primary cause for all other problems Sri Lanka has faced.

Sampanthan called on the Government and the opposition to come together to resolve the North – East issue, adding that it will be in the best interest of Sri Lanka as a whole. (Colombo Gazette)