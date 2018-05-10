Velvet’s Perodua Axia grand prize goes to Okkampitiya, Monaragala

The lucky winner of the grand prize in the exciting competition launched by Velvet Beauty Soap, emerged from the remote hamlet of Okkampitiya in picturesque Monaragala in the Uva Province.

P. B. Suranga, a young farmer was overwhelmed to win a brand new hatchback Perodua Axia car as the competition came to a close recently. He explained how his wife Chamila brought home the winning double pack of Velvet from the ‘Pola’ and he sent the required SMS response.

“My mobile doesn’t work properly so I was unable to check whether the SMS was sent correctly,” recalled Suranga. When the Velvet team visited him with the good news he was overcome with emotion. “If only my parents were alive they would have been so happy,” he exclaimed.

Suranga and Chamila have a four-year-old daughter and during the off-season, Suranga works as a Mason to make ends meet. The grand prize of a stylish car would make a big difference to their lives.

‘Velvet Susidinu Lovai – Thagi Mavai’ was offered by Velvet to reward consumers with soft skin and daily cash prizes and a grand prize in the promotion launched in October last year. Consumers were invited to purchase double packs of their favourite Velvet soap that came in Rose & Pomegranate with Purple Lotus, Rose and Pomegranate with Honey and Yoghurt or Milk & Almond.

Anushka Sabanayagam, Senior Brand Manager, Hemas Consumer Brands at Hemas Manufacturing explained, “As an intrinsic Sri Lankan brand with a proud heritage, we understand the hearts and minds of our consumers and never cease to discover new ways to delight our customers more and more. Our consumer promotion was carefully crafted to appeal to young families and attracted great participation and enthusiasm.”

Vying to win was simple. All that a consumer had to do was to scratch the card inside the pack and SMS the secret code. A winner was selected every day for 5 months and all daily winners received cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 each during the 5 months. The names of winners were published in the newspapers, TV and on www.facebook.com/VelvetSriLanka/photos, Velvet’s Facebook page.

This competition was popularized via an activation which began in November in the Eastern province and covered 45 major towns in the North, Western and Central provinces as well. The presence of Velvet Mobile truck in these areas helped consumers to purchase the promotional packs easily and also participate in the activations carried out by the team.

According to Kantar LMRB household panel data (March 2018), Velvet holds the prestigious status as the No.1 beauty soap in Sri Lanka. The much sought-after brand is locally manufactured according to the highest standards and is available in an array of exhilarating fragrances; Velvet Rose & Pomegranate, Sandalwood & Venivel, Purple Lotus & Lavender, Honey & Yoghurt, Milk & Almond, Water Lily & Sea Minerals, & Kohomba & Aloe.

Velvet offers Hydrosoft Technology that creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture providing a supple velvety skin. Velvet’s fragrances have been specially designed to appeal to all Sri Lankans and ensures the skin retains a softer feel and stays wonderfully moisturized.

Velvet personal wash range includes body wash for a pampered bath experience in three refreshingly luxurious fragrances of Rose & Milk Cream, Milk & Almond, Lotus & Lavender.

Hemas Holdings PLC is a diversified conglomerate with focus on four key sectors: healthcare, fast moving consumer goods, transportation and leisure.