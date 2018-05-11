Chandanalepa Herbal Cream improved with highly valuable Sandalwood Oil

Chandanalepa herbal cream has been improved with highly valuable sandalwood oil, popularly known as golden oil. Rich in α-santalol and β- santalol which are known to make fairer skin, sandalwood oil nurtures the skin and removes dark spots, marks, blemishes and gives a fair and bright look.

The cost of sandalwood oil is so expensive (one liter is Rs. 200,000) as it takes 15 years for a tree to become matured enough for oil extraction and even then what can be extracted is between 2% to 5%. However oils used for manufacturing other creams in the market are less expensive with Jojoba oil 1L is Rs. 9,000, almond oil 1L is Rs. 3,500 and olive oil 1L is Rs. 1,400.

Manufactured by the well-known pioneering herbal cosmetics producer, Sanjeewaka Ayurveda Company of Veyangoda, Chandanalepa herbal cream does not contain any artificial preservative or harmful bleaching or parabon. It can be tested at any laboratory for bleaching or harmful chemicals.

Chandanalepa is a God sent drug for adolescents and a better skin care cream for middle ages. Chandanalepa herbal cream is now coming in an attractive pack in order to distinguish from fake imitations similar to its brand name. With 24 year long trusted excellence, Sanjeewaka Ayurveda Company is committed to improve the beauty and the lives of its customers.

Consumers are advised to ascertain whether what they purchase is original Chnadanalepa manufactured by Veyangoda Sanjeewaka Ayurveda Company.