Chief of Staff of the Indian Army General Rawat to visit Sri Lanka

The Chief of Staff of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, is to visit Sri Lanka, Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said.

He told the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Sri Lanka that General Bipin Rawat will be on a seven-day visit to Sri Lanka.

He is expected in Sri Lanka over the weekend and will call on the armed forces chiefs, the President and the Prime Minister, and visit military establishments in Trincomalee and Diyatalawa. (Colombo Gazette)