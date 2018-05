Criminal gang leader shot dead by gunmen in Trinco

A criminal gang leader was shot dead by gunmen in Trincomalee today, the Police said.

The Police said that Hendavitharanage Selin Kumara alias Thel Kumara was shot dead by gunmen who had arrived in a car.

The gunmen opened fire on the victim who was in a parked vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.