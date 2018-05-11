CTC awards star performers at the annual Pinnacle Awards 2018

The Pinnacle Awards 2018, an annual awards show organized by Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC) to celebrate the company’s most outstanding Trade Marketing Executive’s (TMEs) and distributors, was recently held at the Oak Room of Cinnamon Grand.

The Pinnacle Awards 2018 recognized the efforts of five outstanding TME’s in the trade and distribution category. The biggest award for the night, the ‘Trade Marketing Executive for 2017’ was won by Shehan Dias for his outstanding contributions to the business. Additionally, Jahn Ferdinandus received the 1st runner up award while Avisha Fernando and Praveen Dambawinna were jointly awarded the 2nd runners up honour. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madawala was fêted as the ‘Most Promising TME for 2017’ award.

CTC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Koest, speaking at the event said, “In an ever-competitive market, businesses are constantly on the lookout to gain advantage by achieving efficiency on levels such as operations, productivity, sales and marketing. Today, we are proud to recognise and celebrate employees who have had the courage to push the limits and challenge the status quo, in order to take the business forward. Congratulations to all the winners this year.”

Commenting on his win, TME of the Year, Shehan said, “I am very excited at this recognition and consider it an honour to be the recipient of this award, which acknowledges my efforts. I am grateful to the management for recognizing my efforts over the past year, especially as it was a very challenging one for the business. I believe that my determination to think out of the box, ‘plan for tomorrow’ as well as pushing my limits to drive the business objectives have helped me win tonight. This win will motivate me to strive for bigger and better results and I look forward to continuously raising the bar on my performance.”

CTC’s Head of Marketing, Kavinda Nanayakkara noted, “The recipients of the Pinnacle Awards represent an amazing group of individuals. Every year, they push the boundaries further and amaze us with their exceptional performance. We could not be prouder of their accomplishment and it gives us great pleasure to recognise them tonight.”

Being a part of one of the most challenging and exhilarating industries, the annual ‘Pinnacle Awards’ showcases CTC’s appreciation towards the tireless effort of its employees and valued business partners.