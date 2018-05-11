Divaina journalist arrested by CID for disregarding summons

A journalist attached to the Divaina newspaper has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after he disregarded summons issued to him.

The journalist had earlier been summoned before the CID to record a statement over an article he wrote on the assault on Journalist Upali Tennakoon.

The Divaina journalist had however failed to appear before the CID and the CID went before court seeking court intervention.

The Gampaha Magistrate’s Court had issued notice on the journalist but the notice was also disregarded.

As a result a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested today. (Colombo Gazette)