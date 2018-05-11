Former MP Shantha Bandara appointed new STC Chairman

Former Member of Parliament Shantha Bandara was appointed as the new Chairman of the State Timber Cooperation.

He obtained his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Earlier the appointment of Anuruddha Polgampola as the new Chairman of the State Timber Corporation was suspended.

The move followed several concerns raised over his appointment.

Polgampola had received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence on May 4 before the appointment was suspended by the President. (Colombo Gazette)