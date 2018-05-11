SLC confirms elections set for May 31

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board today confirmed that the board elections will take place on 31st May 2018 in compliance with the directive issued by the Sports Minister.

SLC said that Pursuant to a directive issued by the Minister of Sport, Faiszer Musthapa, in the interest of maintaining a democratically elected administration of Sri Lanka Cricket, the Annual General Meeting of Sri Lanka Cricket for the year 2018 which was due to be held on 19th May 2018 had been postponed.

The Annual General Meeting and Election of Office Bearers will now be conducted on the 31st May 2018 in compliance with the directive issued by the Minister under the powers vested in him by section 39(1) of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973 (as amended) on the advice of the Attorney General subsequent to regularization of the appointment of the SLC Elections Committee. (Colombo Gazette)