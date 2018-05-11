SLRA Retail Academy unveils insights, experiences and future outlook of HR

The Sri Lanka Retailers’ Association (SLRA) www.slra.lk recently conducted its inaugural Breakfast forum titled ‘Is your HR Future driven?’ for HR Heads /CxOs under SLRA’s flagship Retail Academy. The programme was a stepping stone to create a Forum and Networking opportunities among the HR Fraternity and deliberated on Human resource issues, challenges and opportunities unveiled during the sessions through the following speakers and feedback from interactive participants.

Murali Prakash, Vice President of SLRA in his opening remarks mentioned that, “This is the first in a series of Breakfast forums launched by the SLRA Retail Academy and in future we envisage to design and develop Professional courses, Vocational training and Foreign Corporate exchange programs towards Capacity building and Human Talent development in the organized modern Retail industry in Sri lanka.”

Shakthi Ranatunga, Group Director – Human Resources of MAS Holdings addressed the gathering on ‘The Future of HR- Challenges and Opportunities’. He observed a trend in mergers and acquisitions in the retail sector, and pointed out the need to proactively manage the cultural shift to minimize the impact on HR, people, processes and systems. Ranatunga identified workspace redesign, vertical and horizontal movement of employees, restructuring and talent analytics as the key components of human resources in the next decade. He is of the view that human resources is increasingly becoming a stream in which decisions are arrived at based on fact, instead of gut.

Dulith Herath, Founder Chairman Kapruka /Co-Founder Grasshoppers speaking on ‘Leadership in the changing techno economy and competitive environment’ stated the enormous potential of Ecommerce in Sri lanka and globally the emergence ecommerce giants, Amazon.com, Alibaba and the decline of traditional retailing vis. Sears, J C Penney, Walmart which will transform the human resource dynamics of businesses.

Further, he shared his views on building culture and social capital, emphasized hiring more women in workplace, effective use of social media vis. Linkedin /whatsapp in networking and management.

The other upcoming events of SLRA Retail Academy are, ‘Leadership Excellence programme for Retail and Allied Managers’ partnered with Sensei Lanka and the SLRA Annual Flagship event the ‘Sri Lanka Retail Forum’.

For enquiries contact Leonard Perera 0727-354880 leonard@slra.lk or Shehara Stephnie 0115-588800, shehara@chamber.lk -SLRA Secretariat, The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, 50, Nawam Mw., Colombo 2.