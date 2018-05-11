Sri Lanka confident Mahathir will guide Malaysia to greater heights

Sri Lanka says it is confident the newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad will guide Malaysia to greater heights of prosperity.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a congratulatory message to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said that he was confident that Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wisdom and diverse experience, combined with commitment and vision would guide Malaysia to greater heights of prosperity.

Wickremesinghe noted that Sri Lanka and Malaysia enjoy a traditional and longstanding friendship which has reached new dimensions.

“I am confident that these close and cordial relations will be further strengthened and consolidated in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of our countries,” he said. (Colombo Gazette)