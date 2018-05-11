Supreme Court rejects petition filed by Udayanga Weeratunga

The Supreme Court today rejected a petition filed by Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga against his arrest warrant and restrictions on his bank accounts.

Weeratunga was recently detained in Dubai but the authorities refused to hand him over to Sri Lanka.

The authorities in Dubai had arrested Weeratunga based on investigations and submissions made by the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID).

An Interpol warrant had been issued for Weeratunga’s arrest over ongoing investigations into the controversial MiG aircraft deal. (Colombo Gazette)