President Sirisena leaves for Iran on two day state visit

President Maithripala Sirisena left for Iran today on a two day state visit, the President’s office said.

President Sirisena is visiting Iran on an invitation extended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Last month Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani was in Sri Lanka for talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Karu Jayasuriya.

Before visiting Colombo, the Iranian Parliament had approved a bill on prisoner swap with Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)