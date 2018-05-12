Sri Lanka welcomes the Inter-Korea Summit and Singapore meet

Sri Lanka today welcomed the Inter-Korea Summit between the leaders of the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 27 April 2018 and the adoption of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula.

The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka looks forward to the implementation of the important commitments and agreed actions outlined in the Declaration aimed at progressing through dialogue, diplomacy and trust-building towards achieving sustainable peace and prosperity, and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Sri Lanka also looks forward to the consolidation and advancement of the gains at the Panmunjom Summit at the Summit between the two leaders of the United States of America and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea that is expected to take place on 12 June 2018 in Singapore. (Colombo Gazette)